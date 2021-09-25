CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

America's unemployment system is broken. With millions of workers still without jobs, it's time to finally fix it.

By Julia Raifman,Will Raderman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn5Ju_0c7npcxf00
Unemployed people at a rally last year in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Federal pandemic unemployment insurance provided essential support to unemployed workers.
  • Now that it's gone, the disjointed unemployment insurance system once again excludes most who need help.
  • If it doesn't act, Congress risks making porous unemployment insurance a silent crisis until the next recession.
  • Julia Raifman, ScD is an assistant professor at the Boston University School of Public Health and leads the COVID-19 US State Policy database.
  • Will Raderman is a research fellow at the Boston University School of Public Health and contributor to the COVID-19 US State Policy database.
  • This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

How many families might never experience food insecurity if permanent improvements were made to unemployment insurance? As unemployment shot up to historic highs because of the pandemic, new Census data show that the poverty rate went down . Congress protected people who lost work with legislation that included necessary expansions to unemployment insurance. Reforming unemployment insurance will ensure similar safeguards are in place at all times.

Federal pandemic supplements supported millions of workers and their families during a period of intense tumult. Gig workers and those in less conventional positions, who are typically ineligible for state unemployment insurance, could qualify for federal assistance. The higher benefit amounts distributed were associated with reduced food insecurity, and the improved benefit durations allowed for financial stability across many months of unalterable unemployment. Such enhancements reduced risk of depressive symptoms and helped prevent long-term health damage to workers and their children .

The upgrades were a major divergence from the pre-pandemic norms, when millions of unemployed workers were left stranded with insufficient access, amounts, and lengths of assistance. This month's expiration of federal unemployment programs ensured the immediate resumption of that inadequate system, hurting ten million workers now and tens of millions more in the years to come. Without implementing improved and lasting national standards in the reconciliation bill, Congress once again risks making porous unemployment insurance a silent crisis until the next recession. Out of sight and out of mind, except for those out of work .

Major economic downturns, like the past year and a half, result in extended periods of unemployment. These moments typically receive intensive media attention and legislative responses. Less discussed is the fact that there is a constant cycle of job churn even in normal years, with numbers of job separations comparable to the past twelve months . In 2019 alone, the equivalent of 11% of the total labor force went from employed to an unemployed designation at some point. Meanwhile, state unemployment insurance systems excluded most by design.

Workers in the United States require the same consistent income protections provided to people transitioning between jobs in other nations . This is the time to enact three key changes to improve regular unemployment insurance in the upcoming reconciliation bill: larger weekly payment amounts provided to unemployed workers, easier rules to qualify, and longer eligibility periods.

Workers need improved programs

Bigger benefits are needed. In the first quarter of this year, the average unemployment insurance amount provided by regular state programs was below a full-time federal minimum wage job for workers in 16 states. Zero states guarantee a minimum weekly benefit amount equivalent to the federal minimum wage. Without the now-expired federal supplements , insurance meant to provide safe financial continuity between jobs does not ensure security.

That assumes the worker even qualifies. Just over 1 in 4 unemployed workers received benefits in 2019. More people were excluded than included. Recent entrants to the labor force, those returning to work after raising children, gig workers, and self employed individuals are among the tens of millions of people typically unable to qualify. Many who were ineligible for regular unemployment insurance were able to receive payments through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, but it expired on Labor Day in states that kept it active through the summer. Normal eligibility must be broadened to help a greater number of lower-income workers and those in nontraditional employment situations.

Those who are struggling to find new jobs for more than 6 months - presently 3.18 million individuals - have now lost virtually all remaining support except those in the few states with Extended Benefits programs still running. As the volume of recent research indicates, the financial cut-off is unlikely to impact overall employment levels or speed of labor recovery , but will force families to drastically reduce their spending.

Officials argue there's been sufficient time to find work, but this doesn't reflect the current state of affairs - the dangerous Delta variant, inconsistent childcare , and climate disasters in regions across the country - nor does it address the challenges facing workers whose duration of unemployment is over 26 weeks, the maximum span which state unemployment insurance benefits generally last for. This group of the long-term unemployed has grown in size during the pandemic, but in every single month since November 2001 , there have been over a million long-term unemployed workers.

Finding a job is challenging. As time stretches on, it gets harder and harder to be considered for positions, and the probability of employment in the future worsens . The longer someone is unemployed, the weaker their attachment to the job market becomes. Unemployed workers' likelihood of withdrawing from the workforce completely goes up. Unemployment insurance gives them a reason to keep searching and reduces their risk of death . The length of benefit eligibility needs to be extended.

In addition to better baseline levels, linking benefit enhancements to unemployment data would ensure that unemployment insurance is automatically extended in recessions without the need for congressional action or susceptibility to politics as seen this summer. Policymakers ignored relevant evidence with harmful consequences. Despite firm declarations that unemployment insurance was slowing job growth, states that retained the federal expansions saw more employment growth in August than states that cut benefits.

High pandemic unemployment revealed cracks in the system that have long existed. Federal programs that temporarily fixed that damage serve as an example of how we can make enduring improvements to policies.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 201

Wild Aquarius
8d ago

on a side note. if you can walk and shout and hold signs and you have time for that then you are able bodied and have time to go back to work.

Reply(32)
66
gena
7d ago

People just need to go to work. I lost my job. Had it for several years, due to the pandemic. Never went on unemployment! Have worked two jobs the entire time! There are jobs out there you just need to want to work. Stop living off the system!

Reply(2)
14
Lois Webster
7d ago

The taliban doesn't have a job and they're living in America for free and everybody celebrating them but people that worked in this country that lost their jobs due to a virus of no control of their own. you people are ready to kick them out into the streets. shame on you America

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
foxbaltimore.com

Fourth stimulus check? Some people get up to $7,500 in these 10 states

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three rounds of stimulus payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate President Joe Biden's massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

The non-profit trying to fix our broken education system

Something appears to be badly wrong with our education system. In fact, something seems to be badly wrong with everyone’s education system. A recent Manpower Group survey of employers around the world found that 69 per cent are experiencing talent shortages and difficulty recruiting. This shortage is happening at a...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Nurphoto#Getty Images Federal#Congress#Us State Policy#Census
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security benefits can increase dramatically in 2022, but still face doomsday scenario in next decade

Now that a new deal to keep the government open has been reached talks about Social Security checks being delayed can stop. At least for a couple months until Congress does it again. But there’s a more important conversation taking shape about the future of Social Security — as benefits are expected to rise in 2022 with a doomsday clock ticking simultaneously on it.
ECONOMY
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can Rising Unemployment Claims Connect To More Payments?

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, 2020, about seven months ago. The bill has provided a variety of economic benefits to struggling Americans, including the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the Child Tax Credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WINKNEWS.com

Banks could soon suffer massive wave of job losses, analysts say

Although the banking sector has played an outsized role in the U.S. economy for decades, thousands of frontline workers in the industry are likely to find themselves with a shrinking part to play as their jobs succumb to automation over the next few years, according to a report. About 100,000...
ECONOMY
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks and unemployment: Here’s how growing jobless claims could connect to more direct relief

It’s been nearly seven months since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into action on Thursday, March 11, 2020. The bill has provided struggling Americans with a variety of economic benefits like the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the child tax credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
U.S. POLITICS
kptv.com

Many workers are quitting their jobs in what’s being called 'The Great Resignation'

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - Although many employers are having trouble hiring workers right now, more people are resigning or quitting their jobs too. It’s being called “The Great Resignation” and at the center of it all is COVID-19. “These sort of shocks to your system that make you say what is important to me this is the only life that I have really make people start to question and everyone doing this at the same time is having these effects on the labor force,” Emily Shafer, an associate professor of sociology at Portland State University, said.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Post

During the ‘Great Resignation,’ workers refuse to accept the unacceptable

Last week, two of my friends abruptly quit relatively new jobs on the same day. One was writing for a small publication whose editor had departed, leaving them rudderless; the other, working for a public-service call center, had had a random manager demand an explanation for why her terminal had been briefly inactive during a recent shift. So they quit.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits to expire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Pandemic-related provisions that expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits for people directly impacted by COVID-19 are set to expire on Friday, the Vermont Department of Labor said. The expanded eligibility was for situations including people needing to quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus, care for a...
HEALTH
Fast Company

Time for a fourth IRS stimulus check? Report shows prior payments offered dire support for low earners

Utility charges and car payments and grocery bills, oh my. For many Americans, pandemic-era stimulus checks helped make ends meet. Forty-six percent of lower earners said in April that they wouldn’t have had enough money to cover their expenses without stimulus payments from the federal government, according to the newly released Capital One Marketplace Index.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

244K+
Followers
17K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy