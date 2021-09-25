4-Day Weather Forecast For Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0