4-Day Weather Forecast For Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, September 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



