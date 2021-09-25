CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(TRINITY, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Trinity, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trinity:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0c7npXUu00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

