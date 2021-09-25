CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

Weather Forecast For Winnsboro

 8 days ago

WINNSBORO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0c7npTy000

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Winnsboro

(WINNSBORO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Winnsboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WINNSBORO, TX
Winnsboro, TX
