Coffeyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
