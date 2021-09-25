CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Coffeyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Coffeyville (KS) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

COFFEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0c7npNus00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

