Rosamond, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rosamond

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0c7npM2900

  • Saturday, September 25

    Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rosamond, CA
Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond (CA) Weather Channel

Rosamond, CA
