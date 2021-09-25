4-Day Weather Forecast For Rosamond
ROSAMOND, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 26
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 27
Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
