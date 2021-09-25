CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

 8 days ago

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Polk City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0c7npFr400

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
