Chesapeake Beach, MD

Weather Forecast For Chesapeake Beach

Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0c7npCCt00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Chesapeake Beach, MD
