Millbrook, AL

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Millbrook

Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel
Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MILLBROOK, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Millbrook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Millbrook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7npBKA00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

MILLBROOK, AL
Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel

Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel

Millbrook, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

