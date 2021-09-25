CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, FL

Saturday has sun for Madison — 3 ways to make the most of it

Madison (FL) Weather Channel
Madison (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MADISON, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Madison, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Madison:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0c7np7sV00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Madison Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madison: Sunday, October 3: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
MADISON, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(MADISON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MADISON, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Madison is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(MADISON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MADISON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Madison is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(MADISON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MADISON, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Madison, FL
146
Followers
596
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy