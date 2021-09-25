CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, VA

Smithfield Daily Weather Forecast

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

SMITHFIELD, VA
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel

Smithfield, VA
