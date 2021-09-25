CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selbyville, DE

Selbyville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

SELBYVILLE, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0c7nomXS00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

