Springtown, TX

Springtown is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SPRINGTOWN, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springtown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0c7nolej00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springtown, TX
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel

Springtown, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

