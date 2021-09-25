CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, KY

Monticello is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(MONTICELLO, KY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Monticello:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0c7nokm000

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Monticello

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monticello: Sunday, October 3: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Monday, October 4: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October
Monticello (KY) Weather Channel

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel

Monticello, KY
449
Followers
593
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy