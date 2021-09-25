CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, TX

Roanoke Weather Forecast

 8 days ago

ROANOKE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0c7nojtH00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

