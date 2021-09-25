CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clio, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clio

 8 days ago

CLIO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0c7noi0Y00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

