4-Day Weather Forecast For Clio

CLIO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, September 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, September 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



