4-Day Weather Forecast For Falling Waters
FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
