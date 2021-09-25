Saturday has sun for Marion — 3 ways to make the most of it
(MARION, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marion. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marion:
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
