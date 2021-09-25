CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun forecast for Griffith — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 8 days ago

(GRIFFITH, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Griffith. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Griffith:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7noPBd00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

