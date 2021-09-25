CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

Weather Forecast For Ahoskie

 8 days ago

AHOSKIE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0c7noNfP00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

