Yadkinville, NC

Yadkinville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

YADKINVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7noLtx00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

