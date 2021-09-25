Bluetti PV200 and PV120 Solar Panels put the Green in portable power

Sponsored Feature

Portable power stations, sometimes called solar generators, are great sources of quiet, safe, and efficient emergency power. Sooner or later, however, they too will need to be refilled in order to someday provide power to your appliances, whether at home or off the grid. While an AC power source might be the most convenient at home, these outlets aren’t readily available outside, nor are they that eco-friendly. That’s where Bluetti’s new PV200 200W and PV120 120W Solar Panels come in, completing the circle of an energy-efficient and environment-friendly source of power, especially when paired with the new AC300 or AC200 MAX power stations.

It’s almost too easy to see solar panels as something you plug into a battery and leave outside to soak under the sun. While that’s definitely the ideal situation for consumers, more conscientious buyers might want to take a few factors into consideration when looking for the perfect solar panel for their needs. Fortunately, Bluetti lays it all out in the open for those looking into the most efficient panels available.

One of the most important details is the type of solar battery cell used, whether Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, or Amorphous. According to the solar generator expert, Monocrystalline is the way to go as the most efficient of the three, especially when there isn’t enough sunlight available. It’s also the most expensive, but worth the price. It’s no coincidence, then, that all of Bluetti’s solar panels, both old and new, use this material.

Bluetti only started selling solar panels last year, but its new PV200 and PV120 represent the company’s latest and greatest attempts at giving customers complete freedom in terms of power source in the great outdoors. There are a few design changes from the SP120 120W solar panel from 2020 and the SP200 200W from earlier this year, like a new, integrated blue handle made from sturdy ABS material. The panels are also heavier compared to their SP series predecessors, but that’s due to the improved waterproof coating that covers all solar cells.

The biggest upgrade that the PV200 and PV120 bring is in their performance when a portion of the array is under some shade. The previous generation connected solar cells in a series, where having even just 10% of a panel shaded results in a 40% drop in power to the whole array. When at the mercy of inclement weather and moving clouds, this can be a matter of life or death for the solar generator.

With this year’s new generation of solar panels, Bluetti has switched to a parallel connection for the solar cells, and each circuit on the panel can function independently. That also means that each cell gets the same voltage, so you only lose power in the shaded areas without severely impacting the rest of the array. Better shading performance means better efficiency, which results in less time charging the power station under any weather.

The Bluetti PV200 200W solar panel is now available for $549, while the PV120 120W Solar Panel is launching for $399. Both, however, are part of the AC300 Debut Sale, where you can get a bundle with an AC200P portable power station and three PV200 solar panels, with each panel costing only $425 each. That sale, however, will end on September 30th at 7:00 PM PDT (11:00 PM EDT), so there isn’t much time left to take your pick on one of Bluetti’s clean and green power solutions.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. SlashGear's opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.