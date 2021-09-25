Tolleson Daily Weather Forecast
TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
