Greenville, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenville

 8 days ago

GREENVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

