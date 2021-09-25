Solutions to Your WORST Disney World Transportation Problems

This year, Disney did not abandon holiday special events in the parks. While they’ve changed a bit, you can still enjoy Halloween and Christmas in the parks. My favorite has always been Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, so this year I cannot wait to attend Disney’s After Hours Boo Bash instead. My friends out in Disneyland will get to enjoy their own party: Oogie Boogie Bash. Of course, Christmas will be merry with the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event. If you don’t want to spend the extra money on events at Disney, the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays will be celebrated for everyone in Epcot. At every event, Disney creates memories; my favorite for our family is always the different PhotoPass pictures we get to take during the events.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO