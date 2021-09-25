CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connelly Springs, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Connelly Springs

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

