Like most of you, I spent some time this past weekend reflecting and remembering events that happened 20 years ago. Of those of us with sufficient age, we will never forget where we were and what our circumstances were when the 9/11 attacks occurred. Even though I avoided watching the TV programs dedicated to the events, I could not help but think back to that time and the sorrows and concerns that worried us.

JOURNALISM ・ 13 DAYS AGO