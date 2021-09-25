CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton County, PA

Federal aid for Ida damage OK’d for Northampton County. Warren County help center opens.

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Individuals, households and small businesses in Northampton County affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida may now apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday night added Northampton to the list of Pennsylvania counties under a federal major disaster declaration where individual assistance is...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

After PennEast is canceled, what is the status of this Lehigh Valley pipeline project?

PennEast Pipeline is canceled, but another natural gas pipeline project touching the Lehigh Valley is proceeding as planned. First proposed in 2017, two years after PennEast, Adelphia Gateway LLC is repurposing an existing pipeline and adding new facilities between the Martins Creek Terminal in Lower Mount Bethel Township and Marcus Hook Industrial Complex in Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. school principals surveyed said they’ve been threatened over mask order

School administrators have faced hostility from some parents and residents after Pennsylvania’s mask order for schools took effect last month. This week, the Pennsylvania Principals Association released a survey indicating the intense backlash they are encountering from parents who oppose the statewide mask order. The survey found 44% of the principals who responded said they were threatened “by a parent, student, or community member as a result of the mask mandate.” The survey included responses from 449 members.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chester, PA
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Montgomery, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
Warren County, NJ
Government
City
Lambertville, NJ
Delaware, NJ
Government
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bedford, PA
City
Chester, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. cannabis festival is back in Kutztown, the same week legalization bill is unveiled

Shoppers swinging through a popular antiques and farmers’ market this weekend in Berks County may find themselves in the midst of a cultural revolution. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Fall Marketplace is back for a third year at Renninger’s Antique and Farmers’ Market, 740 Noble St. just outside Kutztown in Maxatawny Township. It is free, open to the public and family and leased-pet friendly, organizers say on the event’s Facebook page. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
LehighValleyLive.com

17,000 St. Luke’s employees can’t be wrong. The COVID vaccine is safe and effective. | Turkeys & Trophies

In the private sector, most workers these days contribute to a 401K retirement plan instead of a generous pension plan. The reason is simple economics: Pension plans are no longer sustainable for employers. But in Pennsylvania, unionized public-sector employees still have pensions. We don’t blame the employees. If your employer doesn’t have the spine to adapt and can constantly raise money through higher taxes, you’d be a fool not to take advantage. We were reminded of this Tuesday when the City of Bethlehem’s administration gave a proposal on how to spend $34 million in federal COVID-relief funds. A portion would be going to budget shortfalls that the city says were created by the pandemic. But the city’s long-term budget projections point to a hole that seems to have little to do with the pandemic and more to do with pension obligations, employee health insurance costs and other debt. It was telling that when city Councilwoman Dr. Paige Van Wirt asked if some of the funds could be used to lower property taxes, city Business Administrator Eric Evans swiftly shot it down as unfeasible. The city isn’t entirely at fault here. The Pennsylvania Legislature has dragged its feet on pension reform for far too long. It’s the Legislature that needs to take the lead, but Bethlehem – and Allentown, Easton, and the Lehigh Valley’s other municipalities, for that matter – need to do a better job pressuring their representatives in Harrisburg to act. As a result of inaction on this issue, when these federal COVID-relief funds finally get distributed, we can almost guarantee most taxpayers will notice little to no change in local government services in large part because of the lucrative benefits public-sector employees are still receiving. That’s shameful.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. peak fall foliage 2021: Where are leaves changing now? | Poconos, Lehigh Valley forecasts

The nights are getting cool and the leaves will soon be changing. That means Pennsylvania and New Jersey are firing up their weekly fall foliage reports. We’re still three weeks to a month away from peak fall foliage in the Lehigh Valley but Susquehanna and Wayne counties in far northeastern Pennsylvania are approaching their best color, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

1 of Easton’s biggest-ever developments is going before city planners. Here’s the latest.

Easton’s planning commission will be tasked with evaluating one of the biggest development projects in the city’s history. So before Peron Development invests heavily in designing The Confluence, it wants the commission to weigh on whether the concept meets its approval. That initial sketch plan review is scheduled for next Wednesday before the commission.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy