Reviewers are critical to ensure quality and rigor in scientific publications. In most cases, their contributions are hidden because of our masked peer review system but, while many choose to remain anonymous to authors, it’s important that we know who they are and where they are. To mark Peer Review Week 2021, we wanted to share how AGU has been tracking and analyzing reviewer demographics. We shared previous work on reviewer demographics [Hanson and Lerback, 2017; Lerback et al., 2020] and, over the past few years, have continued to work on expanding the reviewer pool to engage a wider range of perspectives and ultimately publish more inclusive science benefiting larger sector of society. Expanding our reviewer pool also helps to supply an increasing demand for peer reviews as scientific output and submissions increase.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO