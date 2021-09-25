CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 22's Top Dribblers Have Been Revealed, Four Are From The Same Club

By Daniel Marland
 8 days ago
The ten best dribblers on FIFA 22 have been revealed and four of them currently play for Paris Saint-Germain. EA Sports' latest title is currently in early access and fans can play 10 hours if they're signed up to the EA Play subscription service, or 20 if they know of an exploit.

