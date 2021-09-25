CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovington, NM

Lovington Weather Forecast

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LOVINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0c7nmzq500

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

