CHANDLER, Ariz. — Going into week four of high school football, fans and spectators are feeling déjà vu. Well, maybe, depending on the outcome of the came. The Chandler Wolves and Liberty Lions will go head-to-head as they battle each other after facing off twice last season. The Wolves and Lions in 2020 played each other in week one and again at the Open Division Semifinals. Both times the Wolves were victorious, 44-10 and 35-34, respectfully.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO