Valley Springs, CA

Valley Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Valley Springs (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0c7nmSuE00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

