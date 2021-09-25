CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Azle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Azle (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

AZLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0c7nmNjp00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

