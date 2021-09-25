Azle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AZLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
