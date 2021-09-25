CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keaau, HI

Weather Forecast For Keaau

Keaau (HI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0c7nmLyN00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Occasional Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

