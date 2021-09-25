Weather Forecast For Keaau

KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 25 Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 26 Occasional Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 27 Rain Showers Likely High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 28 Rain Showers Likely High 79 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



