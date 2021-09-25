Weather Forecast For Keaau
KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 26
Occasional Rain Showers
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Rain Showers Likely
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
