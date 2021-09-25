CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinlan, TX

Quinlan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

QUINLAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0c7nmJCv00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday has sun for Quinlan — 3 ways to make the most of it

(QUINLAN, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Quinlan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
