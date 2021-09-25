I’m A Domestic Violence Survivor. The Way You Talk About Gabby Petito Matters.
Moments before a security guard stopped to knock on the window of the black SUV I was sitting in, I had been sobbing uncontrollably. The date night that my fiancé and I had been enjoying less than an hour before had ended abruptly, when one of the movie trailers playing in our theater sent him spiraling into a jealous tirade. Embarrassed, I begged him to lower his voice, then gave up and just pleaded for him to take me home. By the time we snuck out of the theater and into the parking lot, we were arguing loudly.www.huffpost.com
