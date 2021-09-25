CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

I’m A Domestic Violence Survivor. The Way You Talk About Gabby Petito Matters.

By Lauren Wellbank
HuffingtonPost
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoments before a security guard stopped to knock on the window of the black SUV I was sitting in, I had been sobbing uncontrollably. The date night that my fiancé and I had been enjoying less than an hour before had ended abruptly, when one of the movie trailers playing in our theater sent him spiraling into a jealous tirade. Embarrassed, I begged him to lower his voice, then gave up and just pleaded for him to take me home. By the time we snuck out of the theater and into the parking lot, we were arguing loudly.

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Gabby Petito: 911 Call Reveals Concerning Details of Alleged Domestic Violence Incident With Brian Laundrie

Following reports that authorities may have found the body of Gabby Petito, a newly released 911 call has revealed some very concerning details of an alleged domestic violence incident involving Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie. People reported on the call, which came in from a passerby who phoned for help, claiming they witnessed the roadside incident between Petito and Laundrie that took place on Aug. 12. "We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the caller told the 911 dispatcher, to which the dispatcher replied, "He was slapping her?"
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Independent

The dramatisation of Gabby Petito’s case is deeply disturbing

The investigation of Gabby Petito’s murder in the US had become a circus before Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman turned up promising to find her missing fiancee. Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case, for which read “prime suspect”, has a warrant out for his arrest relating to fraudulent use of a debit card, and has been awol for several days now. He is believed to be camping out somewhere in Florida’s alligator-infested wilderness, which has only added spice to the case. If, that is, he is still alive.With the Dog’s arrival, the case is...
CELEBRITIES
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim advocates share domestic violence resources as questions surround Gabby Petito’s relationship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates at TESSA are reminding the community that resources are available for those who feel unsafe in their relationships in light of 22-year-old Gabby Petito's high-profile murder. The young travel blogger went missing in early September after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned home to Florida without her. The two were The post Victim advocates share domestic violence resources as questions surround Gabby Petito’s relationship appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Apologies#Security Guards#Suv
KDVR.com

Local domestic violence awareness group talks lessons from Petito case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — No conclusions have been determined about Gabby Petito’s homicide, but the situation has many people talking about domestic violence. Candace Cooledge is the executive director of PorchLight, a family justice center in Jefferson County. Like most of us, she’s watched the Petito case and recognizes...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Independent

‘If we don’t have blonde hair we don’t get on the news’: Indigenous women say the media not Gabby Petito is to blame for ‘epidemic of violence’ being ignored

When Nicole Wagon’s daughter went missing, she did not get a call to appear on Good Morning America.It was not as though the disappearance of Jade Wagon, who laughed and smiled, was not newsworthy: the 23-year-old mother had vanished without trace, precisely a year after one of her sisters, Jocelyn, 30, had been murdered at home.And so, in Nicole Wagon was embodied the spectacle of a distraught mother, still grieving the loss of one of her children, while organising the search for another. Yet, it was a story that nobody really wanted to tell.“When Jade disappeared, no-one from the media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
coloradosun.com

Zornio: Gabby Petito’s tragic death should inspire changes to domestic violence policy

By now, most people have heard the story. A young woman and her fiance were on a cross-country van-life trip. Weeks later, only one of them returned. Following a painstaking search to find Gabrielle (Gabby) Petito, the 22-year-old was confirmed dead by homicide on Tuesday. Her fiancé and “person of interest,” Brian Laundrie, has not cooperated in the investigation. His location remains unknown to police at this time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
yoursun.com

Gabby's death sparks domestic survivor outrage

NORTH PORT — After years of hiding her pain and embarrassment, Kristi Imel came clean. The Port Charlotte woman had finally confided to her folks that years ago she had been in an abusive relationship, the victim of a former boyfriend, like what she perceives in the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie relationship, she said.
NORTH PORT, FL
WJTV.com

Hattiesburg 5K to raise awareness about domestic violence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness, the Hattiesburg Police Department Benevolent Fund presents Remember My Name 5K. The event is to bring awareness to domestic violence, as well as raise money for the department’s Christmas Party for children of Domestic Violence. The event will feature face...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wspa.com

Domestic violence survivors join together in special event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Domestic violence survivors in Greenville came together Saturday in the 4th annual Pretty Scars into Stars event. Hubertine Silcutt was there Saturday. She was once a victim, now a survivor. “Once you’re down you have no way, nowhere else to go but up, and that’s what I...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy