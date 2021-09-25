CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NC

Saturday sun alert in Hudson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(HUDSON, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hudson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0c7nmFg100

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Hudson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hudson: Saturday, October 2: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, October 3: Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight;
HUDSON, NC
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Hudson — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(HUDSON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hudson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HUDSON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NC
Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel

Hudson, NC
230
Followers
599
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy