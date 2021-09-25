CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Clifton

 8 days ago

(CLIFTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clifton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0c7nmEnI00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

