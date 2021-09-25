CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis, FL

Weather Forecast For Nokomis

Nokomis (FL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NOKOMIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0c7nmDuZ00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

