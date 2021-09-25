CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Felton, DE

Felton is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Felton (DE) Weather Channel
Felton (DE) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(FELTON, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Felton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Felton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0c7nmB9700

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Felton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Felton: Sunday, October 3: Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 4: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October
FELTON, DE
Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Sun forecast for Felton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FELTON, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Felton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FELTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, DE
Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(FELTON, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Felton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FELTON, DE
Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton (DE) Weather Channel

Felton, DE
119
Followers
600
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy