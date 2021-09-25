CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Highland Park

Highland Park (MI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0c7nm9Su00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

