Brewton, AL

Brewton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

BREWTON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0c7nm2Hp00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

