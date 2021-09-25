CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wytheville, VA

Saturday sun alert in Wytheville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Wytheville (VA) Weather Channel
Wytheville (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WYTHEVILLE, VA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wytheville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0c7nluSf00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Wytheville (VA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wytheville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wytheville: Saturday, October 2: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 3: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4: Showers
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Wytheville (VA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Wytheville

(WYTHEVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wytheville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wytheville, VA
Wytheville (VA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(WYTHEVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wytheville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Wytheville (VA) Weather Channel

Wytheville (VA) Weather Channel

Wytheville, VA
411
Followers
604
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy