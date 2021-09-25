CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fillmore

 8 days ago

FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0c7nltZw00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

