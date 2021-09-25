Daily Weather Forecast For Fillmore
FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
