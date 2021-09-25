Southbridge Weather Forecast
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
