CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southbridge, MA

Southbridge Weather Forecast

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0c7nlroU00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Southbridge

(SOUTHBRIDGE, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Southbridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southbridge, MA
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge, MA
157
Followers
600
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy