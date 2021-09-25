CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, OH

Heath is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(HEATH, OH) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Heath:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0c7nlqvl00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Heath Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Heath: Thursday, September 30: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 1: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October 2: Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, October 3:
Sun forecast for Heath — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(HEATH, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Heath. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

