CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newsoms, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Newsoms

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NEWSOMS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0c7nlhES00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(NEWSOMS, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newsoms. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
NEWSOMS, VA
Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel

Newsoms, VA
410
Followers
599
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy