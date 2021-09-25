CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For Inwood

Inwood (WV) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

INWOOD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0c7nlUht00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

