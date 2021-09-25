CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Othello Weather Forecast

Othello (WA) Weather Channel
Othello (WA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0c7nlPIG00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

OTHELLO, WA
