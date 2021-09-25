Othello Weather Forecast
OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Monday, September 27
Chance of Light Rain
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
